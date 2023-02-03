The holders travel to Clandeboye Park to take on the Premier Intermediate League side fresh off the back of a controversial 2-0 defeat to Glentoran on Monday night.

However, despite being disappointed at losing out against their title rivals, Burns knows they can ill-afford to take Lee Feeney's side lightly.

"It's another tough game for us, especially away from home,” he said. "Usually in the cup draws you just want a home tie, but we've been paired with Bangor.

Crusaders defender Billy Joe Burns.

"We've been down there before and we'll take nothing for granted, give our best and hopefully get through to the next round."

Bangor have already lifted the Steel and Sons Cup this year and are chasing promotion to the Championship.

With that in mind, Burns knows the Crues will have to give their opposition the upmost respect.

"They obviously have big ambitions to push to get back towards the Premiership and they won the Steel & Sons Cup this season so they are obviously a decent outfit," he added. "We certainly will not be taking them lightly and we will be making sure we have our homework done this week.

"We know we have to prepare in the right way and give them the respect they deserve."

Burns also commented on the controversial Glentoran loss.

"I don't want to say too much about it but we all know it's a handball," said Burns in relation to Shay McCartan's opener at The Oval. "It is what it is. He did it and got away with it.

"If you're a Glentoran player you're buzzing and laughing about it, for us though it was a bit harder to take.

"Goals change games, we were hanging on there rightly, but that changes things.

"It comes down to very fine margins in games like this and we know goals change games.

"To be fair they were probably the better side, but the way we've been defending lately we would have been confident to keep it at 0-0.

"They got the goals and we kind of huffed and puffed a bit towards the end, but we weren't good enough on the day.