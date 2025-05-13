Kris Lowe (left) is welcomed to Mourneview Park by chairman Glenn Emerson, (Picture: Glenavon FC)

Glenavon have continued their summer shopping spree by announcing their third arrival at Mourneview Park.

After confirming deals for Oran O’Kane from H&W Welders and then Jordan McMullan from Ballymena United on the expiry of their contracts, the Lurgan Blues have completed a deal for Kris Lowe from Cliftonville.

The versatile Omagh man will join Glenavon once his deal at the Reds runs out this summer.

The 29-year-old began his career at Dungannon Swifts before being signed by the-now Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin at Cliftonville.

Speaking to Glenavon’s official website, McLaughlin believes recruiting a player of Lowe’s stature can help bridge the gap between the part-time and full-time clubs.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted with signing Kris. I’ve worked with him before and I’m a huge admirer of his qualities. He can play at a high level in a number of positions. Essentially he’s a midfielder but he can operate at right-back and centre-half as well with no problem.

“Not only is Kris a good player, he’s a top player in this league and highly regarded throughout it and he’s certainly up there with the best players I’ve worked with. His quality has been evident but his calmness, his positivity and his athleticism are also great attributes to have.

“As a part-time club it’s important that we stay in touch as much as possible with the full-time teams and bringing in someone like Kris will help us do that.”