John Greig thanks Rangers after becoming CBE

​John Greig thanked Rangers for the part they have played in his life as he dedicated his CBE to the club of his heart.
By Anthony Brown, PA Sport
Published 16th Jun 2023, 22:30 BST- 1 min read

The 80-year-old spent his entire career with the Gers as a player, manager and director and he now holds an ambassadorial role.

Greig's significance to the Glasgow club was highlighted in 1999 when he was voted by supporters as "The Greatest Ever Ranger".

The Ibrox icon has now been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours.

John Greig, the former Rangers player and manager, pictured in 1967John Greig, the former Rangers player and manager, pictured in 1967
John Greig, the former Rangers player and manager, pictured in 1967
"One of the reasons I've got this is because I've managed to spend all my life with a great club in Rangers," he told the PA news agency. "The club and the fans have given me the support and the respect which has obviously put me in line to get this, which I appreciate very much.

"It's a big honour and I look upon it as an honour to the club as well as myself."

Greig admits news of his CBE came out of the blue.

"It's most unexpected at my age," he said. "I feel humbled because there are so many people more deserving of this than me. Nevertheless, I'm very honoured and proud.

"I didn't know it was in the pipeline. I just got word from London a couple of weeks ago. I don't even know how they got my address but they notified me by letter.

"My wife opened the letter and we got a shock because it was unexpected."

