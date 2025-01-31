Divin Isamala has joined Portadown on loan for the rest of the season from League of Ireland side Bohemians. (Photo: Portadown FC)

Transfers are continuing to be completed across all levels of Irish League football ahead of Monday's deadline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Premiership, Ballymena United announced the signing of Success Edogun from Finn Harps.

Sky Blues chief Jim Ervin had been on the lookout for a striker and said of his new arrival: “We’re really looking forward to him coming in, joining the group and hopefully he can make his time here a ‘success’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Cliftonville also added to their attacking options by confirming the arrival of Eric McWoods.

The American joins after a spell with Sandvikens in the Swedish Superettan.

Glenavon have also bolstered their squad as midfielder Aaron Heaney has joined on loan for the rest of the season from Derry City.

Portadown have also been active as defender Divin Isamala joins on loan from League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine completed their fourth arrival of the January transfer window as striker Declan McManus agreed terms on a multi-year deal after a fee was agreed with Welsh side TNS.

Championship leaders Bangor have completed deals for Jack O'Mahony (Ballymena United) and goalkeeper Patrick Solis Grogan (Dungannon Swifts).

O'Mahony has joined on a permanent basis, with Gorgan penning a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Larne have recalled goalkeeper Dylan Graham from his loan at Ballyclare Comrades after an injury sustained to Joe Besant, with Cáolan Donnelly exiting Inver Park for a temporary loan spell at Ballinamallard United.