Larne one step closer to Irish League crown as Linfield face must-win derby with Glentoran
This season’s Irish League title race could come down to 90 minutes tonight at Windsor Park.
As the most successful clubs in the history of Northern Ireland title competition, ‘Big Two’ derby dates between Linfield and Glentoran have often been billed as decisive moments in the race for Gibson Cup glory.
Now the latest chapter in that rich history at Windsor Park presents an opportunity for Larne to seal a landmark first top-flight title crown.
Victory last night for current league leaders Larne by 2-0 over Cliftonville pushed Tiernan Lynch’s side clear of Linfield by 10 points – as a result, a win tonight for Glentoran over the Blues would settle the title race after 35 of 38 games.
The Glens go into the derby tussle with a goal beyond stopping main rivals Linfield from another championship as Rodney McAree’s men pursue qualification for European football.
"We have to look after ourselves and do more,” said McAree. "We didn't deserve anything against Larne (Friday’s 2-0 defeat) and if we're going to get anything or do anything we have to do more.
"I accept responsibility because I'm the manager.
"You put them out onto the pitch and a team is supposed to mirror their manager, but unfortunately that team against Larne didn't reflect me in terms of hunger and passion I have in terms of trying to win something or achieve something."
Glentoran have beaten their city rivals twice this season already and McAree has challenged his players to produce 'a response' from the Larne setback.
"If we go to Linfield and show the same levels of hunger and desire which we did against Larne it will be a long night and a difficult one for us," he stressed. "It's another ‘Big Two’ derby, we know we're capable of beating Linfield.
"We have to put a team on the pitch which is going to work extremely hard and stand up to the fight.”
And Loughgall stand on the verge of Premiership promotion as Championship champions following last night’s 0-0 draw with Annagh United, sitting nine points clear of Warrenpoint Town with three games remaining and a goal difference superior by 30.