Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton reflected on the sad passing of Michael Newberry

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton has called on the football authorities and clubs to provide as much support as possible after reflecting on the sad passing of Michael Newberry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local game was heartbroken when Newberry, who played for Linfield and Cliftonville during his Irish League career, died suddenly on December 30 at the age of 27.

The defender was laid to rest in his native Newcastle in England last week as representatives from both Linfield and Cliftonville attended the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After sharing a personal story about being unable to save his father from passing away due to a heart attack, Magilton further reflected on how the past few weeks have been emotionally difficult for his players as they come to terms with losing one of their own.

"Nothing prepares you for standing in front of a group of men, playing colleagues and telling them they've lost one of their colleagues," he said.

"That will live with me for the rest of my days because there was a huge outpouring of emotion.

"We have to do something and it's important to talk about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The more we speak about it and the more help and support we can give, hopefully it can avoid any more of these dark days.

"I'm meeting Michael Carvill (Professional Footballers' Association Northern Ireland committee member) tonight and we're going to have a conversation about it.

"Anything that can avoid this horrendous sorrow has to be done.

"As much support as NIFL and the IFA can provide, the individual clubs can provide...is only a good thing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newberry joined Cliftonville in the summer and Magilton shared a lasting memory he will forever hold of the former Northern Ireland U19 international.

He explained: "Michael is a huge loss to everyone connected with the football club.

"To the players and the staff that he built relationships with at both Cliftonville and Linfield...the turnout for his funeral was magnificent.

"Michael had a massive impact on so many people's lives.

"We have to just now continue and hope to do him justice.

"Michael turned up for every training session with this unbelievable enthusiasm as if it meant so much to be around the game and his team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes players get lost in the grind and forget what it's like to pull on your first pair of boots, the smell of the ball, the smell of the grass and all those things.

"Michael never lost that and that's one aspect we will always remember him for."

The Reds have recorded two wins from their last two games in all competitions, and Magilton commented on how difficult it has been to concentrate on matters on the pitch whilst coming to terms with Newberry’s heartbreaking death.

"From our point of view, that week playing Larne in the league and losing, bouncing back to beat Larne in a BetMcLean Cup semi-final and then the funeral before playing Loughgall, who deserved something from the game...made it an emotional week,” he stated.

"Days will roll into weeks and weeks will roll into months – but we will always remember Michael.