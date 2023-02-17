Just three points separates the two clubs as they both aim to avoid a potential relegation dogfight at the end of the season.

Both teams were in midweek action as Newry City lost 1-0 at Coleraine, with table toppers Larne proving to be too strong for the Swifts.

However, King, who turned 37 in October, is hopeful that the return of several attacking players will prove to be the difference against Dean Shiels’ side.

Newry City captain Darren King gets ready to face Dungannon Swifts this evening.

City were without the suspended Daniel Hughes and Philip Donnelly through suspension, alongside Lorcan Forde and John McGovern who were injured for the defeat on Tuesday night at Coleraine.

"We always expected Coleraine to have all the possession, especially when you play them on a slick pitch and they're a good football team with top class movement,” he said.

"We probably conceded a soft goal from our own standards but when you look at the chances and pressure we were under in the second-half, a win for Coleraine was a fair result.

"However, we defended well and were resilient in the second-half, but football is football and we could have nicked a draw with that chance at the end.

"We've got a lot of firepower and playmakers out at the minute, so we've got to look forward to their return.

"You would like to thank when the league splits, we will have everyone back which will be a massive boost.”

Newry lost their last home against a bottom six rival as Carrick Rangers ran out 2-0 victors last Friday, with King hopeful that he and his team-mates start showing their ruthlessness in front of goal.

"The games against teams in the bottom six are our bread and butter this year,” he continued.

"We are trying to make sure we keep a distance between us and the two teams below us.

"We want to also push up the table so those are the games we need to be winning.

"There's no point beating around the bush - we need a win this evening.