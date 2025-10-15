Nico Raskin plans to help Rangers “sort things out” after a turbulent start to the season saw him fall out with former manager Russell Martin.

The Belgium midfielder was arguably Rangers’ best player last term, but he was frozen out of matchday squads by Martin for William Hill Premiership games against Celtic and Hearts either side of the September international break.

Raskin did return and scored in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win over Hibernian on September 20 and started at Falkirk two weeks later – the final game of former Southampton boss Martin’s 123-day reign.

But the 24-year-old is now looking forward to the future at Ibrox after being on international duty, with the Glasgow giants in the process of appointing Martin’s successor.

Nico Raskin fell out with axed Rangers manager Martin Russell after a turbulent start to the season. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Raskin said: “It’s not a secret it’s been a tough time for me at the start of the season.

“When I go back I want to give everything to the club. They give me so much.

“If you look at the tough time I had, the fans supported me and gave me so much love.

“It’s time to go back now and help my team to sort things out. To try and help the team achieve.”

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, Hearts head coach Derek McInnes and ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl have all been linked with the job since Martin was sacked on October 5.

Ex-Rangers defender Kevin Muscat has emerged as the new favourite amid speculation the club is lining up Neil McCann for an interim period in charge until he assists his former team-mate.

Rangers return to action after the international break at home to Dundee United on Saturday.

“Everyone knows we don’t have a manager right now,” added Raskin, who impressed as Belgium beat Wales 4-2 on Monday night to stand on the brink of 2026 World Cup qualification.

“I don’t really know what’s going to happen. I’m coming back now and figure out what the plan is.

“It’s been a difficult start. Overall we have to do better as a team.

“We need to see what’s going to happen. Hopefully then we can settle things down and have a decent season.