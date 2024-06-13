Northern Ireland international Laura Rafferty has agreed a switch to Rangers after her contract at Southampton expired

Northern Ireland international Laura Rafferty has completed a switch to Rangers after her contract at Southampton came to an end.

The 28-year-old defender has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at Ibrox and becomes the third arrival at the Glasgow giants this summer.

Rafferty’s senior career began at Chelsea a decade ago, before she spent part of 2016 on loan at Oxford United.

Rafferty then enjoyed four years on the books of Brighton and Hove Albion, making the loan switch to Women’s Super League side, Bristol City, throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

She would return to where her youth career began at Southampton the following campaign, helping the Saints into the second tier of English football as a regular fixture in the side.

Rafferty has made over 20 appearances for Northern Ireland and she said the “winning mentality” at Rangers was a major factor in agreeing the switch.

“I’m really excited. It’s a massive club and the values that it shares is something that I would put alongside what I do,” she told Rangers’ official website.

“I’ve been keeping my eye on Rangers for a while now; the way that they play and the winning mindset is very important for me.

"One of my ambitions is to win things and be part of a winning mentality, and I know that we have that here with Rangers.

“Speaking to people both inside and outside of the club, I’m just excited to get going.”

Women’s Head Coach, Jo Potter, sais: “I am super excited about signing Laura and she arrives with so much experience.

“I think you can see her CV and the calibre of player that she is and what she can bring to the squad, and from the very first conversation that we had I was impressed with her and how she handles herself.

“I think she is going to bring a lot to the squad, and I am excited to have her in and get going.”

Women’s Football Managing Director, Donald Gillies, added: “I am thrilled that we are able to bring a signing of Laura’s quality to the club.

“She has played at a very high level in the game and is a fully fledged international for her country where she has also captained the side.