Alan Ewing epitomised what a winner is says former teammate

Striker Cook was brought to The Showgrounds along with Ewing and defender Stuart McLean back in 1992 by then boss Colin O'Neill.

The Scottish trio made a big impact during their spell with the Bannsiders before going on to represent other Irish League clubs.

Posting on his Facebook page Cook paid tribute to his former teammate stating the influence Ewing had on his life is still as strong today.

Former Coleraine and Linfield midfielder Alan Ewing

"A very, very sad day for a lot of people today, Alan Ewing was a one-off football man we all would have walked over broken glass to follow that man into battle he was a true leader," he said.

"Alan was a massive influence not only in my football life but also in my working and general life, I am so proud to say I live my life with the same work ethic and morals as this man taught us all during his playing days.

"Today has brought myself and Stuart Mac together, the three of us signed on the same day for a one-off club, a club we three treated like our family, a club we all loved unconditionally.

"The memories will live with me for ever and I'm Stuart will be the same

"Alan would have done anything for Coleraine FC and he played like he always played, like he was playing his last game.

"He epitomised what a winner is and anyone that brushed shoulders with this man will know what I mean. He lived life on his terms, god bless you big man ."

McLean echoed Cook's sentiments saying: "It was my privilege to play with the Big Man for four seasons.

"He was the best of men, a brilliant player, teammate and more importantly a great man. We had some great times together.

"I'm in a state of shock at the news on what is an incredibly sad day for everyone who knew him."