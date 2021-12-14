BetMcLean Cup final to be played in March
The Northern Ireland Football League has confirmed that this year's BetMcLean League Cup final will be held in March next year.
The two semi-finals at due to be played this evening - Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville v Ballymena United.
And NIFL revealed that after consultation with the four semi-finalists the final will be played in March on a date to be confirmed.
"The decision to reschedule the final later in the football calendar will assist in growing the competition and maximising the event for all parties involved," a statement from NIFL said.
"The date, kick-off time and arrangements will be confirmed and communicated later this month."