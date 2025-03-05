'Bit of magic' helps Carrick Rangers end winless Premiership run as Stephen Baxter reaffirms his side will 'keep fighting'

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter felt his side’s 1-0 victory over reigning Premiership champions Larne which was sealed by a “bit of magic” from Joe Crowe was just reward for their collective effort – but says they’ll keep grounded in the battle to preserve top-tier status.

Crowe’s last-gasp flicked finish from a Carrick free-kick ensured Baxter’s men ended their 11-game winless league run which spanned back to November 30 and pulled them further clear of bottom side Loughgall – the Villagers are now 12 points adrift with only eight matches left to play.

Carrick’s gap to tenth-placed Ballymena United is currently 11 points but Baxter will be hoping his side can now build momentum heading into a crucial period of the season where the Taylors Avenue outfit are overwhelming favourites to enter a promotion/relegation play-off with the Championship’s second-best team.

The result heaped yet more misery on Carrick’s rivals Larne, who have won only one of their last seven league matches and sit eight points behind Glentoran in the race to secure automatic European football for next term.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"I thought we were superb from start to finish,” reflected Baxter on the club’s media channel. “Our shape, which we worked really hard on before this game, was to make sure we weren't penetrated in behind and I felt the three boys who were tasked with doing that job - BBR (Ben Buchanan-Rolleston), Cian (O’Malley) and Luke (McCullough) - there was no danger from the Larne attack.

"I don't remember a shot on target.

"That's complement to the organisation, shape, the two wing-backs played superbly and Kurtis Forsythe gave us his best performance since I got here.

"Our three midfielders were outstanding with Seanan Clucas Man of the Match for me - he was absolutely everywhere on the pitch.

"The two centre-forwards did their jobs extremely well making sure they were behind the ball when they had to be and attacking by putting them under pressure when we were going forward.

"We looked the likely team...we'd three or four really good chances in the first half and put them under constant pressure.

"That's against a well-oiled machine, a team that has won our league for the past couple of years, qualified for the group stages of Europe - they are a magnificent outfit and we have played extremely well.

"It's just rewards for the effort that has been going in behind the scenes. Results haven't gone our way and sometimes that can be disappointing for everyone.

"We'll enjoy the moment and keep our feet on the ground. It's only three points...we have to be keep working hard and fighting.

"This is a difficult situation when you're fighting week by week, some key players not available to you, and you just have to keep making the most of it all the time. I'm very pleased."

Baxter will hope to have key players Ethan Boyle and Paul Heatley fit in the coming weeks to help bolster his side's push for Premiership safety.

"It was a wonderful delivery and Joe with that lovely bit of magic to flick the ball the way he did - it's a quality finish,” he added. “It's only three points and you must always remember that, but they are three valuable points in many ways.

"We'll take it, move on and see if we can get players like Ethan Boyle fit again. Unfortunately Paul has a knock that will keep him out for a few weeks.