Chris Shields welcomes Linfield's demands for success

The midfielder, who officially completed his move to Windsor Park today, knows a thing or two about winning silverware during a trophy-laden decade at Dundalk.

Shields helped lead the Lilywhites to five League of Ireland titles, three FAI Cups and three League of Ireland Cups as well as success in Europe during that time.

The 30-year-old was a key figure in the Oriel Park side's push for success and he knows those same demands will be on him at Windsor Park.

New Linfield signing Chris Shields

Speaking to Off The Ball Sports Shields said he welcomed the challenge and revealed he has been doing his homework on the Irish League.

"Linfield is a huge club that demands success, so it's no real change for me," he said.

"There's a demand for success and I'm happy to meet it.

"I know a lot about the league, it's probably a league I watch more than any given my location.

"I would go to the odd game when I could before Covid, so I'm not coming in blind.

"It might be a bit different football-wise, but things are improving in the league.

"The Irish League is the strongest it has been in a long time...it's in a very good place at the minute."

It was a huge blow for Dundalk to lose their inspirational skipper, and the scenes after his final game last week showed how highly thought of he was at the club.

Vinny Perth has returned to the club as manager, who Shields worked with for the vast majority of his lengthy spell at Oriel, but the midfielder revealed that his mind was always made up to leave.

"This move was always on the horizon," he said.

"I know David Healy, he lives in the same town, and I always knew I would play up here eventually.

"It was still very hard to leave because I'm so fond of Dundalk. It's all I've known for nearly ten years.

"The deal was done before Vinny came back, but I would still have wanted to go because the timing suited all parties.

"I get a full season with Linfield, which was my preference rather than coming in January, and Dundalk got a small fee for a 30-year-old.

"I'm playing closer to home and I'm excited for a new challenge.

"It's like getting a new job, I've not had that for ten years, so it's an exciting time."

