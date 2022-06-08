Christy Manzinga departure from Linfield confirmed

The Blues have announced a list of eight players who will be leaving Windsor Park after their contracts expired.

Manzinga, who won two league titles in his two seasons with the club scoring 23 goals in the process, is the most high profile of the out-of-contract players departing.

"I want to thank the following players for their contributions to the club, now that they have reached the end of their respective contracts," Healy told the club website.

Christy Manzinga is leaving Linfield

"Firstly, Christy Manzinga, whose two-year stay with us has now come to a close after 58 games (21 as sub) and 23 goals, 20 of which came in the season just ended where he made a significant impact with a number of important and memorable goals.

"Secondly - the following players who’ve reached the end of their loan spell (or short-term contract) with us. Ahmed Salam who has returned to Hull; Eetu Vertainen who has returned to St Johnstone; Jake Hastie who has returned to Rangers; Kieron Evans who has returned to Cardiff City; Michel Parker who has reached the end of a short term contract.

"And finally, two other players who’ve reached the end of their contracts, upon the expiry of their spells at Championship clubs - Adam Carroll who’s spent the second half of the season on loan at Annagh United; Jake Corbett who’s spent the second half of the season at H&W Welders.