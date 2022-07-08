Coaching development for Andy Mitchell as he makes Carrick switch

Working within the Academy programme at Inver Park the role will see him work under Head Scholarship Coach Keith O’Hara.

As a result of the full-time nature of the role Mitchell will spend next season on loan as a player at neighbours Carrick Rangers.

The former Rangers midfielder is looking forward to "the next step" of his coaching pathway.

“I’m really looking forward to taking this next step in my coaching career with the club," he told the Larne website.

“At 30 I still want to play and feel I have a lot to contribute in that sense, so that’s why I’m going on loan next season.

“There is a thriving full-time Academy at the club and on a personal level, this is a really good opportunity for myself and I can’t wait to get started on the next step on my coaching pathway.

“Having worked under Tiernan Lynch for the last two years I know what he’s all about and what’s required at the club.

“I’ve been fortunate to be at some big clubs in my career and it sounds silly, but you don’t necessarily get coached at big clubs because they tend to have the best players, it’s more about man management.

“At Larne it’s a different kettle of fish and there is a lot of emphasis on how we want to play, right throughout the club.

“I’ve done my B and A Licences over the last fortnight and that has been really intense fortnight, but it also gives me a greater appreciation of the work coaches put in, and have done throughout my career.

“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career and hopefully I’m well placed to get alongside young players and help them on their own journey and prepare them for what’s ahead.”

On his season-long loan to Carrick Mitchell says he cannot wait to get started.

"I’m really looking forward to getting started and giving everything I have for the club," he said.

"I know a lot of the players there either through playing with or against them over my time in the Irish league.

"As soon as I met Stuart (King) and Scotty (Irvine), I was really impressed.

"He’s someone I knew I really wanted to play for and you only have to look at his squad and see the players who he has brought to the Club.