The Bannsiders would net twice in the first half through Jamie Glackin and Conor McKendry – either side of Josh Kelly’s equaliser.

However, the victory was secured just before the hour mark as Josh Carson was alive inside the box to prod past Jordan Williamson and ensure Coleraine go into Sunday’s BetMcLean Cup final with confidence.

After going close through Glackin and McKendry, Coleraine would take the lead on 31 minutes as the former was allowed too much space to work the ball on to his left foot and bury a shot into the bottom corner.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

However, the Sky Blues would reply instantly as endeavour by Robbie McVarnock was rewarded as the ball was worked to Kelly, who hit a crisp half-volley past Gareth Deane.

The hosts’ lead would be restored on 41 minutes as Glackin played an inch-perfect pass for McKendry, who hit a delightful lob over the advancing Williamson.

The second half started well for United as David McDaid drew a smart save off Deane but they would fall further behind on 54 minutes.

A great cross into the box by Dean Jarvis was met at the front post by Carson, who made no mistake from close range.

The game should have been put to bed on the hour mark as a three-on-one attack allowed Lyndon Kane through on goal but the midfielder’s attempt was thwarted by Williamson.

Ballymena needed an instant lifeline and it nearly arrived in bizarre circumstances on 69 minutes.

A cross into the box saw Stephen O’Donnell inadvertently hit his own post with Jordan Gibson’s rebound being blocked. This resulted in the ball heading goalwards but Conor McDermott was able to clear the ball off the line.

Three minutes later, another attack by the visitors caused danger as Ryan Waide’s powerful drive was kept out by Deane, with the striker’s rebound going harmlessly over the crossbar.

A raft of substitutions helped kill the game as a contest but Andy Scott will feel he should have been able to get off the mark in Coleraine colours.

The January arrival from Larne was sent through on goal and, despite just having the goalkeeper to beat, the speedster could only watch on in anguish as his effort crashed off against the crossbar.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D.Jarvis, McKendry (O’Mahony, 57), Carson (A.Jarvis, 78), Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch (McCrudden, 78), Glackin (Scott, 57), McDermott, Shevlin (Fyfe, 82).

Subs (not used): Gallagher, Mullan.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Nelson (Gibson, 63), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly (Place, 78), McCullough, Kane, Henderson (Waide, 46), McVarnock, Graham (McGrory, 78), Farquhar.

Subs (not used): Redman, Tipton, Clarke.

Referee: Andrew Davey.