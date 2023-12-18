Crusaders confirm Ben Kennedy has been placed on transfer list
Speculation swirled in recent weeks about the future of the 26-year-old, who arrived at Seaview in 2020 having spent five years in England with Stevenage, where he also enjoyed a loan spell at Newport County.
After missing most of last season due to injury, Kennedy started this campaign in fine form, scoring four goals in a 9-0 Premiership victory over Carrick Rangers and was named August’s Player of the Month.
But, it now looks like his future lies away from Crusaders with the likes of Larne and Glentoran rumoured to be interested in acquiring his services.
“As of this morning, Crusaders Football Club can confirm that Ben Kennedy has been placed on the transfer list,” the club posted in a short statement on their official website.
Kennedy’s last appearance for Crusaders was in their 2-1 BetMcLean Cup defeat at Portadown when he came on as a half-time substitute.
He has played 15 times in the league this season, scoring eight goals and also netted a hat-trick as Stephen Baxter’s side defeated Warrenpoint Town 5-0 in October.
In total, Kennedy has made 89 domestic club appearances to date across competitions, contributing 36 goals and helped the Hatchetmen secure back-to-back Irish Cup crowns in 2021/22 and 2022/23.