Declan Caddell confident Scottish youngster can add 'extra dimension' as Crusaders complete player exchange deal

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell believes Scottish teenager Elliot Dunlop can add an “extra dimension to our attacking options” after arriving at Seaview on a two-year contract.

The 19-year-old winger spent time on the books of Rangers and St Mirren before joining Airdrieonians in 2023.

Dunlop enjoyed two separate loan spells with Stranraer and scored four goals while providing a further five assists in 33 Scotland League Two appearances last season.

His arrival in the Irish League is part of a deal which sees 20-year-old midfielder Alex King move in the opposite direction.

Scottish winger Elliot Dunlop has joined Crusaders. (Photo by Crusaders FC)

King joined the Crues from Morton in January and made four Premiership appearances, starting in their final three league fixtures.

Dunlop’s acquisition continues Crusaders’ willingness to look outside of the Irish League for reinforcements with the likes of goalkeeper Musa Dibaga and striker Adam Brooks also joining from Scottish clubs this summer.

“We are delighted to welcome Elliot to the football club,” said Caddell. “He comes highly recommended and brings flair, creativity, and directness to the team.

"Elliot loves to run at opposition players, create opportunities, and has an eye for goal.

“During his visit to the club, I could see his excitement about getting the deal done.

"He adds an extra dimension to our attacking options, and we’re looking forward to seeing him thrive in the Irish League.”

Airdrieonians manager Rhys McCabe also praised Dunlop and wished him well for the future.

“Elliot came here from youth football and worked his way into the first-team environment, developing physically as well as picking up good experience on loan at Stranraer,” he said. “He now has the opportunity to continue his development with more regular first-team football.

"He’s a great boy with a great attitude and desire to improve, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Airdrieonians have previously looked to the Irish League, signing Ben Wilson from Cliftonville last summer while Liam McStravick joined from Linfield in 2023.

On signing King, McCabe said: “Kingy is a player with lovely balance and a sweet left foot.

“He offers physical presence, but is also very comfortable on the ball, so he’s coming in with all the fundamentals that we look for in a player.