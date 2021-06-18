Family ties help Jonny Addis make up his mind

After holding talks with Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin Addis turned to his brother-in-law Nathan McConnell to help him make up his mind.

And a glowing report from the former Solitude star made sure that the big defender was off to north Belfast.

“The big man has more clubs than Tiger Woods,” the 28-year-old told the club website.

New Cliftonville signing Jonny Addis

“He was obviously here and knows a lot about the club. He loved his time here and recommended I sign. Hopefully I will enjoy it as much.

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s been a mad couple of weeks. Things ended at Ballymena and I wasn’t exactly sure what the future was going to hold for me.

“I spoke to Paddy over the last week or so and I’m delighted to be here.”

Working under McLaughlin was another big positive for Addis.

He feels the former Institute boss has done a fantastic job during his tenure at Solitude, and he is expecting a real push next season given the way the Reds kicked on in the second half of the season.

“One of the main attractions to coming here was Paddy and the job he has done since arriving here,” he said.

“He’s put a good squad together. You can see the progression they have made following the signings he made in January, they were pushing for Europe towards the end of the year.

“Definitely, exciting things can happen here and I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Addis now can’t wait to get started and meet his new team-mates.

He said: “I don’t know too many of the boys here to be honest. Obviously I’ve played against a lot of them over the years, but I haven’t played with a lot of them.

“It will be a case of getting to know the boys in pre-season, getting myself fit and ready for action come August."

