Former Ballymena United and Crusaders striker Adam Lecky is hoping to help Carrick Rangers push into the Premiership’s top-six after reuniting with Stephen Baxter at Taylors Avenue.

The 34-year-old spent the last five seasons at Seaview and won two Irish Cup crowns alongside Baxter, including scoring in their most recent success over Ballymena at Windsor Park in 2023.

Lecky missed the entirety of last term through injury and departed Crusaders upon the expiry of his contract alongside the likes of Billy Joe Burns, who also signed for Carrick on Wednesday as Baxter continues to strengthen ahead of next season.

Striker Lecky scored 34 goals in 162 appearances for the Crues and brings significant experience to Carrick having also enjoyed Irish League spells at Dergview and Ballinamallard United before a brief stint in Australia.

Adam Lecky has joined Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Richard Hood/Carrick Rangers)

Carrick finished 11th last season, preserving their Premiership status by beating Annagh United 8-3 on aggregate in a promotion/relegation play-off, and Lecky wants to help fire them back up the table.

“I'm looking forward to it being a fresh start and getting going during pre-season,” he said. “I look at the squad here and it was probably a disappointing season last year, but there's a lot of quality in the squad.

"I don't see why we can't push up to get sixth or seventh spot as well as targeting the cups.

"I’ve worked with Stephen in the past and we've enjoyed a bit of success together.

"That was a big draw, and then speaking to Peter Clarke, the chairman, there just seemed to be real enthusiasm at the Club, you want to join an ambitious club.”

Baxter has moved quickly to sign quality with Burns and Lecky joined at Carrick by midfielder Aidan Steele, who impressed at Ards last season as John Bailie’s side progressed to the Irish Cup semi-finals before losing out to Cliftonville.

“I am delighted to announce the arrival of Adam Lecky to Taylors Avenue,” said Baxter. “Adam is a player who I know well and his decision to join us after many options elsewhere is a huge boost to everyone at Carrick Rangers.