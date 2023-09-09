Watch more videos on Shots!

​Boyle was part of the coaching staff last season under manager Darren Mullen when the Showgrounds outfit picked up just one point from 18 games against sides that finished in the top-six and has been in charge of three defeats to teams that will be expected to occupy those positions once again this term.

Newry are coming off consecutive 4-0 losses to Crusaders and reigning champions Larne, and although Boyle knows picking up results against full-time outfits like Glentoran is a monumental task, he has full belief in his squad.

"It's something we've talked about and we know how difficult it is,” he said. “Having been there last year as part of the coaching staff, we only got one result in 18 games against the top-six and to try and improve on that is extremely hard.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle welcomes Glentoran to the Newry Showgrounds this evening. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan

"You have to strive for improvement and if we can get a result in this early part of the season then we've the rest of the season to look forward to try and get another result, as difficult as that may be.

"Going on form from last year we know it's no mean feat to even live with these teams for 90 minutes.

"We're in the league on merit so it's not a pity party and there isn’t any inferiority complex, but it's difficult when teams are full-time at it and we're preparing as best we can with the time available.

"We believe in the squad we have and we've another couple to come back in which will really help us.

"We think that if we get it right that we can compete with these sides on any given day."

Newry began the defence of their Mid-Ulster Cup crown with a first-round 2-0 victory over Rathfriland Rangers on Tuesday evening, adding to league victories over Carrick Rangers and Glenavon.

Boyle wants a similarly resolute defensive showing this time around after falling behind 3-0 at the break at Inver Park last weekend.

