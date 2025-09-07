Gary Haveron hails 'magic' of Larne star who has talent 'you can't coach' after Premiership impact

Gary Haveron feels Conor McKendry has qualities “you can't coach” after his sensational curling strike helped set up Larne’s 2-0 Premiership win over Bangor.

McKendry missed the start of Larne’s league campaign through suspension after being sent off in their final match of last term against Glentoran, but made his return in a recent success over Ballymena United and stepped up at Clandeboye Park.

The 26-year-old was introduced off the bench after 64 minutes in Co Down with the scores tied, but only seven minutes later he sent an effort in via the post to put Haveron’s men ahead.

Benji Magee doubled Larne’s advantage late on with a long-range rocket beyond Gareth Deane and secured a third consecutive league win for the Inver Reds.

Gary Haveron has extended his unbeaten run as Larne's interim manager to four matches. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

McKendry’s return has been a welcome boost to Haveron’s squad for domestic duties and the Larne chief feels he has unique abilities which can’t be taught on the training pitch.

"Conor has brilliance about him, he just has that something you can't coach,” he told the club’s media channel. “I never taught him to do that!

"You couldn't teach someone to do that. Conor has that magic about him.

"Having those two boys (McKendry and Dan Bent) to come in and change the game was vital for us.

"We're still light but Paul O'Neill comes back into the mix this week, Jordan McEneff was on the bench and hopefully will go into the mix next week.

"We've two guys coming back off international duty and a full week to recover and prepare for Glenavon. It bodes well we're getting back to full strength."

Bangor have made an impressive start to life back in the Premiership, especially at home where they’d won two of their opening three matches prior to Larne’s weekend visit, beating Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts.

Haveron was unimpressed with his side’s first half display, but his message at the break was certainly received with Larne going on to also collect a third straight clean sheet.

No team has scored more than their nine – Glentoran, Coleraine and Carrick Rangers have also posted that number – and it’s been an early improvement on last season’s showing.

Despite ultimately finishing second, Larne netted the fewest of any top-six team throughout the 2024/25 campaign (46) – down from 85 when they won the Gibson Cup crown the previous season.

Haveron has an array of attacking talent at his disposal and he was delighted to see them step up.

"A big second half performance was needed,” he added. “In the first half we were a bit flat and weren't quite hitting the heights we have over recent league performances.

"We were slightly disappointed at half-time, but we tweaked it, bringing Dan into the game and pushed Benji up one...it made all the difference.