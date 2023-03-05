​The Lurgan Blues put an end to their horrid spell of form with Jamie Doran securing three points at the Newry Showgrounds – avenging their loss to the same opposition a week prior.

Despite those wretched results, Gary Hamilton’s men are only two points behind Carrick Rangers – the current occupants of the final European spot – and are ahead of Ballymena United on goal difference.

Tough meetings and a desire to get back to being hard to beat were at the centre of their victory and McAreavey admitted it hasn’t been an easy time.

Glenavon assistant manager Paul McAreavey

"It has been a long time coming,” he told Glenavon Media. “It has been a really tough period for everyone in the group.

"We had to take a good hard look at ourselves after Portadown and Newry.

"What came out of the meeting was very important for us. It was excellent and the feedback from the players was really good. We needed to get back to basics, to being hard to beat.

"I thought we did that really well at Glentoran when people thought it would be a hammering. We didn't believe that.

"We went about our business today in the same manner and didn't want to give away silly goals.

"The one disappointing thing is when we got into good areas we missed easy enough chances.

"When you're on a run with no wins in 10 games these are the things that happen - you don't just beat teams 5-0.

"Hopefully that gets the confidence going in the group.

"To have this last week and the feeling we've had in the changing room has been fantastic and long may that continue.

"We're still fighting for seventh position and we still think it's achievable without a shadow of a doubt."

Glenavon welcomed Conor McCloskey back for the first time since January 21 but could now be without defender Calum Birney after he was subbed off with a thigh injury.