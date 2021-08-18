Glentoran targeting European progress

The Glens face the Swiss champions at the Wiklof Holding Arena in Mariehamn, Finland (kick-off 12pm) in the round one semi-final with the winners going on to face either Romanian side Cluj or host club Aland United for a place in round two with the losers playing in a third placed play-off.

The Oval outfit previously finished in the third place in 2015 and 2016 but experienced campaigner Kelly Bailie is hoping they can improve on that this time around.

“As a club we always want to improve on our previous European experiences,” she told the club website.

Glentoran's Kelly Bailie

“I think over the years we have done that and got stronger along the way.

“Although it’s going to a couple of tough games there is no doubt about the quality of the squad, and I believe we will all leave the pitch knowing we gave our all.

“We are determined to do well and want to get a result.

“Our squad is full of extremely talented players that are also willing to work hard for one another.

“As a team we will go with a desire to work hard, play our football and hopefully do ourselves and everyone at home proud.”

The Glens have been in impressive form of late and are currently slugging it out with Cliftonville at the top of the Women’s Premiership.