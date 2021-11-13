How It Happened: Coleraine 2 Dungannon Swifts 0

81: Another slick passing move from the hosts sees Carson race into the box but his shot from a tight angle is saved by Nelson at the near post

69: Kane races down the right before delivering a cross to the back post which Carson volleys over

49: GOAL - Shevlin picks up the loose ball in the box before whipping a cross in for Friel to head past Nelson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathair Friel was on target for the Bannsiders

HALF TIME: Coleraine 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

34: Campbell turns inside the box but fires his shot over the bar

32: GOAL - Good play down the right-hand side by Carson and Kane, who tee up Glackin to whip a great ball into the box for Shevlin, who heads past Nelson

27: Glackin's free kick is glanced wide of the target by Shevlin

25: Lowry fizzes a shot inches over the bar from outside the box

21: A neat passage of play sees Shevlin and Glackin combine to release Traynor, but he drags his shot across the face of goal

Coleraine: Deane, Kane, Brown, Lowry, Carson, Wilson (Kelly 84), O'Donnell, Glackin, Traynor, Shevlin (Parkhill 90+1), Friel (Jarvis 72).

Subs: Henderson, Mullan, Bradley, Tweed.

Dungannon Swifts: Nelson, Coyle (Conway 78), Glynn, Cowan, Knowles, Mayse, Campbell (McAleer 78), Gallagher (McCready 59), McGinty, McBrien, McGee.

Subs: Groogan, McKendry, Glenny, Convie.