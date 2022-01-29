How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Linfield 0
Coleraine picked up an excellent 3-0 win at home to Linfield thanks to a Lyndon Kane penalty, and second half goals from Matthew Shevlin and Jamie Glackin.
85: GOAL - Deane somehow claws out Clarke's corner kick from under the bar, Coleraine break away and Jarvis tees up Glackin to smashes home the third
75: GOAL - Lowry threads the ball through to Shevlin, who produces a superb turn and finish to double the hosts' advantage
70: New signing Mitchell enters the fray to make his debut for Coleraine
67: Millar whips a good ball towards the back post for Devine, but the striker can't get enough power on his header and Deane claims easily
62: Stewart latches on to a McClean flick on in the box, but his shot was block by a last-ditch tackle from Jarvis
60: Callacher glances a header wide from a McClean free kick
HALF-TIME: Coleraine 1 Linfield 0
39: Millar finds some space 25 yards out but his low shot is gathered by Deane
27: Callacher then holds on to the ball too long in the penalty area allowing Allen to close him down and Johns again has to rush a clearance as Glackin closes in
22: A slack back pass from Mulgrew is almost chased down by Lowry, but Johns just manages to get the ball away from the midfielder
18: Roscoe connects with Millar's corner but can only head over the bar
11: GOAL - Kane steps up to fire home his third goal of the season
10: Referee Stephen Gregg points to the spot after Devine is adjudged to have handled Shevlin's shot
Coleraine: Deane, Kane, O'Donnell, Mullan, Brown, Carson, Lowry, Jarvis, Glackin (Wilson 90+2), Allen (Mitchell 70), Shevlin (McKendry 83).
Subs: Gallagher, McLaughlin, Bradley, Traynor.
Linfield: Johns, Newberry (A Clarke 78), M Clarke, Roscoe, Callacher, Mulgrew, Fallon, McClean (McKee 71), Stewart (Pepper 77), Millar, Devine.
Subs: Walsh, McCoubrey, Montgomery, Archer.