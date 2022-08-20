It’s a marathon not a sprint insists Paddy McLaughlin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Reds boss was also quick to point out that it was only one game.

It was an out-of-character performance by Cliftonville who came up against an impressive Coleraine side in an error-strewn defeat.

After their heroics of last season though when they pushed all the way on three fronts and won the League Cup McLaughlin didn’t go in too hard on his charges.

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin

However, the Reds boss was quick to point out that last season’s exploits are gone now and it’s up to them to focus on this term.

“We don’t like going in too deep on our boys after one game,” said McLaughlin.

“It was a disappointing performance because we’ve been so good over this last year.

“But I said to the players if they are living off last season then they’re at the wrong club because they won’t be judged on what happened last season, they will only be judged on what happens now.

“I don’t expect it to happen again. It was the first game of the season, conditions were tough with it being so warm.

“We had so many individual errors throughout, but we have to learn a harsh lesson and bounce back from it in the next game.

“I’m not going to be critical of any one individual in the game.

“We looked vulnerable at the back and we didn’t create enough going forward.

“As a collective unit we didn’t do enough to pick up anything from the game.

“It’s a marathon not a sprint though.

“It would have been nice to get the season up and running with some points.

“We knew it was going to be difficult coming to Coleraine, they’ve signed really well and there was a big crowd on the first day of the season.

“We were facing a side that was really upbeat and up for it.

“It was a tough fixture but if we had produced a better performance we might have come away with something.

“We didn’t deserve anything so we congratulate Coleraine on their win and we get back to work.

“The teams in this league are more than ready for you to slip up.

“At our club there’s definitely no room for players wanting to strut around the pitch thinking they’re a superstar.

“If any of our boys think they’ve arrived and don’t need to work hard their career at Cliftonville will be short lived.

It’s a first home match of the season for Cliftonville as they entertain Carrick Rangers at Solitude this afternoon.

Stuart King’s side fought back to win against Newry City last Saturday.

They have also recruited well in the summer with the likes of Curtis Allen and Andy Mitchell brought in.

“Carrick will be hard to break down and hard to play against like every team in the Irish League,” said McLaughlin.

“There’s no team you look forward to playing for any particular reason because they are all tough opponents who bring their own challenges.