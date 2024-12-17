Coleraine could kick off the New Year by sealing a shock swoop for Linfield playmaker Joel Cooper.

​The News Letter understands that Cooper has agreed terms on a pre-contract agreement to join the Bannsiders from Premiership league leaders Linfield as a free agent following the close of the current campaign.

However, the January transfer window offers Coleraine a first opportunity to show their hand as a significant force in the Irish League market following the addition of extra investment in October by Henry Ross.

Ross’ support on top of that provided by overall owners Ranald McGregor-Smith and Patrick Mitchell is expected to increase Coleraine’s ability to challenge for top names, alongside overall full-time progress.

The January capture of Cooper would require a transfer fee agreed between Coleraine and Linfield but certainly serve as a major statement of intent.

Sources have confirmed to the News Letter that negotiations to bring the talented Cooper to Coleraine now stand with the player having agreed terms on a pre-contract agreement.

The 28-year-old returned to Linfield in 2022 for a third spell with the club but that three-year deal – listed on the Blues’ official website as having been signed on May 24 – is set to run out this summer.

Although it is understood negotiations have been opened between Cooper and Linfield, the length of the contract appears a stumbling block, with insiders speculating a rumoured three-year agreement on the table from Coleraine key to any potential switch.

Cooper’s options still remain open but Coleraine’s confidence in securing the former Oxford United man appears high.

Cooper scored on Saturday as Linfield recorded a 3-0 win over Coleraine.

Coleraine head coach Shiels recently offered an insight into the club’s transfer ambitions following a summer in which 18 players left and a double-figure tally of fresh faces came on board.