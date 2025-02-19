Linfield star 'happy to play anywhere' to help club achieve Premiership glory while David Healy highlights 'key component'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Linfield star Chris McKee admits he’s “happy to play anywhere” to help the Blues achieve their main objective of Premiership title success.

After extending their unbeaten league run to 12 matches by beating Loughgall last weekend, David Healy’s side currently hold a 19-point advantage at the summit and are overwhelming favourites to seal Gibson Cup glory.

Former Rangers youngster McKee has started in Linfield’s last four league games, including scoring the winner in a 2-1 triumph over Crusaders, and while the 22-year-old is traditionally a striker, he’s been deployed in a deeper role to great effect in recent weeks.

McKee has netted six goals in 22 Premiership appearances this term and also struck in their Irish Cup defeat to Glentoran, but insists he’s more than happy to fulfil any position for the Windsor Park outfit in their bid to win a first league crown since 2022.

Linfield's Chris McKee celebrates scoring against Crusaders last month. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"As long as we're winning games and the league that's all that matters, but it's always nice to get a bit of recognition,” he told the club’s media channel after being named Man of the Match in their weekend win. "It's something I enjoy (playing in deeper position), to be honest.

"Even when I play up front I like to drop in and get the ball. It comes quite naturally to me.

"I'm still learning it defensively and with certain things, but I'm happy to play anywhere. I just want to play, impact games and help the team. I've really enjoyed it recently...I'm happy to do both sides of the game for the team."

Linfield will be further boosted by the availability of talisman Joel Cooper this weekend with the Premiership’s top talent marking his return from suspension against Coleraine – the team he’s set to join this summer.

No side has picked up more points at home this term than Linfield, collecting 36 from a potential 45 – Dungannon Swifts come next on 26 – and Healy wants to take full advantage in pre-split fixtures versus the Bannsiders and Glenavon.

"We've four games before the split and it's important we try to maximise, certainly our home games,” he said. “Our home form has been pretty good so we will try to maximise the points we get.

"It's getting to the really important stage of the season where winning games is crucial."

Having picked up his fifth yellow card last weekend, striker Matthew Fitzpatrick is set to miss Saturday’s showdown with his former club.

The 30-year-old struck the winning goal against Loughgall, bringing his league tally to 10, and since signing a new two-year contract extension in January, he has netted four times in seven matches.

"One or two decisions over the last number of weeks and months that have gone against Fitzy and us at times,” added Healy. “I thought it was a soft yellow card against Loughgall and he will miss the (Coleraine) game with five yellows.

"He has been a big part to this season.

"Our supporters have bought into what he brings to the team and football club...everybody wants centre-forwards to score goals and he's doing that now.