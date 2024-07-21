Co Londonderry are crowned SuperCupNI Premier champions. PIC: Stephen Hamilton /Presseye

After writing their names into the history books at last year’s SuperCupNI, Co Londonderry’s Premier side are looking to retain their title this summer with boss Marty Smith saying the tournament remains “one of the highlights of the year”.

Smith’s youngsters won the competition for the first time in 2023, beating the likes of Rangers and Manchester United along the way before celebrating final success against Mexican side Tigres to become just the second-ever Northern Irish team to triumph in the Premier section following Co Antrim in 2015.

This time around, they’ve been drawn in Group B alongside Dundalk Schoolboys League, American academy Inter CT and Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion, who they will begin their campaign against on Monday at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Smith has enjoyed great success throughout his coaching career to date, winning NIFL league titles at U16, U18 and U20 levels with Coleraine before taking over as new Head of Academy at Institute last month.

This will be his ninth trip to the famous youth tournament that has helped play a role in developing some of world football’s biggest stars, including Wayne Rooney, Sergio Busquets and Paul Scholes, and Smith still has it circled on his calendar as one of the yearly highlights.

"It's one of the highlights of the year for me,” he said. “My wife and kids and my mum and dad come to all the games so it's a highlight for them too.

"I played in it three times and now this will be my sixth time in a managerial role so this is my ninth go at it. It's a great week, it's always nicer when you win it obviously, but it is a special time for everyone involved.

"It was brilliant (winning it last year). It was well-deserved as well as we got through a difficult group beating Manchester United and Rangers during the week, so as I say I think it was a well-deserved reward.

"It is worth noting that the four teams that were in our group were the four teams which won the different sections in the end.

"They (Co Londonderry) are obviously history-makers. We were the first Co Londonderry side to make it to the semi-finals of the Premier section the year before. To go one better last year was brilliant and the boys have their own wee place in history.

"Hopefully that doesn't last too long as I'd love to do it again this year, but it's a completely different group of players and we don't want to put them under pressure."

Smith knows Co Londonderry will have a target on their backs after last year’s success, but feels all County sides have taken big strides towards being competitive against talented teams from around the world.

"I've been saying to the players in the build up that they are going to have to live with that tag,” he added. “They are the holders despite it being a completely different squad.

"There's only three players who won it last year, but that tag will be put on them and teams will be trying to knock us off our perch if you like so we'll have to be aware of it and stand up to it.

"The County sides have improved year-on-year. I can only talk about my own experience having played in it 17-18 years ago. My memory is you just showed up and played, there was never any real expectation of beating the academy sides when you came up against them.

