​Newry City are 16/1 underdogs this afternoon – but Gary Boyle will still be hoping that his side can pull off an unlikely upset away to Crusaders.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

It has been a tough run for bottom-placed City of late with just one win claimed in their last 14 league fixtures.

And although they fared well performance-wise in defeats against big-hitters Larne, Linfield and Cliftonville, the alarm bells are ringing around The Showgrounds following 4-1 and 3-0 losses against fellow bottom-half sides Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon respectively.

Following the Glenavon defeat, Boyle spoke of how his side must cut out individual errors if they are to reverse their fortunes.“The players are doing what we want them to do,” he said. “Of course, yes, everything can be better.

"We're a side that likes to play on the front foot and play an attacking brand of football – have we been left open on occasion because of that? Potentially.

“But the one thing that we can't legislate for is individual errors, and unfortunately as a group – myself included – we have made far too many. Until we stop making fundamental mistakes, we're not going to get results.

"That lies with me, that lies with the playing staff, and the staff that we have here working. The lads are hurting; no player goes out to make a mistake, but what's happening is, that if one player makes a mistake, he's not being bailed out by his team-mate at the minute.

“As difficult as it is, we need to all stick together to turn this around.”

Whilst Newry do need to turn things around quickly, the likelihood is that today’s fixture won’t be the game where it happens.

Since Newry earned promotion to the Premiership in 2022, they have played Crusaders four times, have lost all four games and been outscored 13-2, with a 4-0 drubbing at The Showgrounds in August their most recent meeting.

Newry’s supporters will want to see their team get points on the board soon and December is set to be a pivotal month, as they have winnable games ahead – facing Ballymena United, Carrick Rangers, Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts in four of their next five league games after this weekend.