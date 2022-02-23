Northern Ireland beaten by Romania in final friendly

Carmen Marcu scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute when she volleyed home from close range from a corner.

Northern Ireland had the best of the chances in a goalless first half and came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute when a curling free-kick from Kirsty McGuinness hit the crossbar.

Nadene Caldwell also volleyed narrowly wide shortly afterwards and Lauren Wade’s shot was tipped on to the bar shortly after Romania had taken the lead, but Kenny Shiels’ side were unable to find an equaliser.

Northern Ireland's Danielle Maxwell with Romania's Ana Vladulescu during Wednesday's international friendly at the Marbella Football Centre, Spain. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye.

The training camp in Spain is being used to prepare for Euro 2022 in July, when Northern Ireland will make their debut in a major tournament.

After beating the Faroe Islands 3-1 last week, Northern Ireland drew 2-2 with Switzerland on Sunday.

