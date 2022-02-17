Northern Ireland Women coast to comfortable victory over Faroe Islands

All three goals came before the break with Sam Kelly, Sarah McFadden and Chloe McCarron on target.

Kelly got Kenny Shiels’ side off to a fine start with a close-range finish after just six minutes.

McFadden doubled the advantage with a low finish on 40 minutes and McCarron added a fine third with a 25-yard strike just before the interval.

Chloe McCarron celebrates scoring against Faroe Islands during Thursday's Women's International Friendly at the Marbella Football Centre