Northern Ireland Women coast to comfortable victory over Faroe Islands
Northern Ireland Women made a winning start to the year as they claimed a 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands in a friendly in Marbella.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 7:30 pm
All three goals came before the break with Sam Kelly, Sarah McFadden and Chloe McCarron on target.
Kelly got Kenny Shiels’ side off to a fine start with a close-range finish after just six minutes.
McFadden doubled the advantage with a low finish on 40 minutes and McCarron added a fine third with a 25-yard strike just before the interval.
The Faroes pulled one back after the restart when a mix-up resulted in a Lauren Wade own goal but Northern Ireland held on.