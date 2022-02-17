Northern Ireland Women coast to comfortable victory over Faroe Islands

Northern Ireland Women made a winning start to the year as they claimed a 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands in a friendly in Marbella.

Thursday, 17th February 2022, 7:30 pm

All three goals came before the break with Sam Kelly, Sarah McFadden and Chloe McCarron on target.

Kelly got Kenny Shiels’ side off to a fine start with a close-range finish after just six minutes.

McFadden doubled the advantage with a low finish on 40 minutes and McCarron added a fine third with a 25-yard strike just before the interval.

Chloe McCarron celebrates scoring against Faroe Islands during Thursday's Women's International Friendly at the Marbella Football Centre

The Faroes pulled one back after the restart when a mix-up resulted in a Lauren Wade own goal but Northern Ireland held on.

