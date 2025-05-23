One defender makes his way to Glenavon as another departs the Lurgan Blues
The defender has been quickly signed up by the Lurgan Blues after his short-term deal at Coleraine ended at the tail end of the season.
Burns has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract and believes the County Armagh side can push up the table next term.
He told Glenavon’s official website: “I am very optimistic.
“I think we can push the leading clubs hard in the league and do well in the other competitions. Dungannon has shown that you don’t need outside investment to be successful.
“I enjoyed my time at the Showgrounds and wish everyone at Coleraine nothing but the best, but I did not start regularly.
“I want to play as much as I can. Hopefully, this move gives me the opportunity to do that.
“I am older, more mature and have a lot more experience.
"I have also played in some big games. I feel that I am coming into what will hopefully be some good years.”
Glenavon boss Paddy McLaughlin was thrilled with the latest addition to his squad, saying: “We have been monitoring his situation since he moved to Coleraine and were surprised that he was available.
“We moved for him straightaway. He is a top young player. He has played in a lot of big matches and has a winning mentality. He is a great addition to the squad.”
Meanwhile, Glenavon have confirmed that Calum Birney has left the club after making 92 appearances for the Lurgan Blues since arriving in January 2020.
“It is unfortunate that I wasn’t able to play as often during my final season as I would have liked,” he told Glenavon’s official website. “But I leave with good memories. It was a very enjoyable part of my career.
“Glenavon is a great club, and it is in great hands.
“Paddy has done a fabulous job in his first six months and will, I am sure, do even better next season. I am looking forward to returning as a spectator and cheering on the team. Thank you everyone.”
