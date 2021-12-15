Oran Kearney thrilled as League Cup holders Coleraine march into final

The Bannsiders, who beat Crusaders in the 2020 final, romped past Warrenpoint Town 6-1 at The Showgrounds with Matthew Shevlin helping himself to a hat-trick.

With the competition shelved last season Kearney’s men go into the final, which NIFL confirmed will be held in March next year, as holders.

“I’m delighted we’ve got to the final again,” said the Coleraine boss.

Matthew Shevlin celebrates with Lyndon Kane

“We can shelve it now until March and hopefully kick on in the League again.

“It’s a good incentive though and hopefully keeps everyone motivated for the second part of the season.”

After losing their last two in the league the Bannsiders were not going to take basement boys Warrenpoint lightly, and Kearney was pleased with the level of performance.

“It’s nice to do it the way we have with a really good performance,” he said.

“I didn’t expect it to pan out that way as Warrenpoint have been hard to beat in recent weeks.

“They caused us a few problems in the first half on the counterattack.

“Overall to a man I couldn’t ask for any more, I thought the boys were outstanding tonight.”

Coleraine will face Cliftonville in the showpiece final as they eased past Ballymena United at Solitude.