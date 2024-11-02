Veteran Irish League boss Stephen Baxter will welcome his biggest challenge yet as Carrick boss with faith in the experience on the field as central to an unbeaten start.

​Having stepped in last month as a replacement for Stuart King, the highly-decorated former Crusaders boss managed to steer struggling Carrick to home success over Coleraine before picking up a point apiece from road trips to Glentoran and Glenavon.

Now Baxter will welcome league leaders Linfield tomorrow in search of continued momentum for a Carrick club still sitting just three points off the top-flight’s bottom spot before today’s fixtures.

A draw last week in Lurgan after playing the majority of the match with 10 men marked another step forward in Carrick’s progress under Baxter – with the boss picking out the value of his squad’s senior statesmen.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Carrick took the lead off a late David Cushley penalty despite the loss of goalkeeper Ross Glendinning to red and only a late Glenavon equaliser stopped Baxter’s side short of a memorable victory.

"Don't panic, we'll get a moment, we got a goal,” that was Baxter’s view on reacting to the red card. "What I'm pleased with is our boys have shown a lot of qualities that impressed me around their knowledge in how to deal with all of this sort of stuff.

"These players I've seen from afar and I'm starting to get to know their personalities a little bit and how they play.

"You have to continue to learn, it will take three or four months.

"The people at Carrick have been super, the supporters have been super and the players brilliant in how they responded.

"When you're asked to do something and you feel you can offer something to the scenario then I'm here to help and here to be part of it.

"When you love football that's why you're involved."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Baxter’s composed tactical response to the emotion of a red card helped Carrick stand strong.

"I always felt there would be a chance that would come our way and there were a couple of moments when we did break well and had that opportunity to get into their box,” said Baxter. "We had to drop Joe (Crowe) into the centre-half position and bring David Cushley on.