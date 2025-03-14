​Josh Ukek’s current form has captured the imagination of Portadown fans but boss Niall Currie feels there is plenty more to come from his “maverick” match-winner.

The 25-year-old’s late finish last weekend secured three points for the Ports over Carrick Rangers and left his personal goal tally at four across seven appearances.

Currie’s management career has featured a string of invidual talents in need of special care to cultivate the moments of magic that lift fans off their seats and teams up the table.

A consistent end product is the long-term target with summer signing Ukek but Currie is enjoying the short-term burst of productivity.

"I've had many, many wingers in my time and they tend to be confidence players, so it's about building that all the time and allowing them to play as a free spirit,” said Currie. "But, also, even on a bad day you have to be contributing.

"But all our wide players put in good shifts and work both ways.

"He's a great kid who wants to learn all the time and will only get better.

"He's got so much raw talent and loves the place, plus he's one who will be with us next year.

"It's about improving areas such as decision-making.

"With wide players it's about showing patience because Josh is a match-winner on his day but we're trying to get to that level of consistency.

"We want Josh to make his own decisions in that final third.

"Wide players are mavericks but can have a huge influence on match days.

"Josh is going into every game at the minute full of confidence.

"All he wants to do is learn and he has some major assets, with plenty of time to develop with us.

"For the last 20 minutes against Carrick we were able to put Josh up top, where he can be a huge threat with his pace and in the air.

"We've good options across the squad in those positions...players able to open the game up."

The Ports sit sixth in the standings before hosting Dungannon Swifts at Shamrock Park on Saturday.

The progress of both clubs has been a storyline of the season, with four-time Irish League champions Portadown in a first season back on the Premiership stage following relegation.

"What we're trying to do is stabilise the club,” said Currie. "Our club has been up and down and up and down and everyone just wants stability and we're in those early stages.

"We've a squad that's been fantastic and now the aim is to continue to build on that but, thankfully, we'll not need another big turnover of players.”

The weekend Mid-Ulster derby offers another 5.30pm kick-off in the Shamrock Park schedule – but late is great for Ports boss Currie as he highlights the added gains.