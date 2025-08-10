Crusaders manager Declan Caddell blamed referee decisions and a poor second-half performance from his players after watching his team surrender a three-goal lead in a quite remarkable 4-3 defeat against Carrick Rangers.

With a raft of new players being handed their debuts, Crusaders had a dream start as they were three goals to the good in a blistering half an hour spell.

They took the lead when a fine move on the left-hand side resulted in Fraser Bryden heading in the first goal of the new Premiership campaign.

Goals two and three quickly arrived thereafter as Adam Brooks and Finley Thorndike also netted on their first appearance in red and black.

Crusaders boss Declan Caddell was left bemused by his side's loss to Carrick Rangers

However, the game switched when Carrick were awarded a penalty on 38 minutes – converted by Jack Scott – and then they pulled another back before the half-time interval through Daniel Gibson’s close-range finish.

In truth, Crusaders were largely on the back foot after half-time and Carrick took advantage to level when Gibson lashed home his second of the afternoon.

In a late twist of fate, referee Mark Dillon adjudged Robbie Weir had handled inside the box, allowing Scott to dispatch his second penalty that somehow left Crusaders empty-handed.

"First 35 minutes outstanding but a big decision turned the game on its head, that's the bottom line,” Caddell replied when asked to sum-up the game.

"Looking back, I'm just bemused. I'm bemused that we're first game in and it's another talking point that nobody wants to talk about.

“The first penalty they've given...the linesman’s five yards away and gives a throw-in to us, which is a great call.

"And for some reason, they've given a penalty...whether that was pressure from the Carrick staff, I'm not sure.

“And the last penalty they gave...my player doesn't make himself bigger. Yes, it hits his hand, he turns his back a bit, but arms are the same and he's given a penalty in the dying minutes of the game.

"So, I can be happy with the first 35 minutes but a big decision has turned the tide.

"Ultimately, we didn't do enough either in the second 45.”

Crusaders have utilised the Scottish market during this summer’s transfer window – with winger Elliot Dunlop especially catching the eye – and Caddell believes it allows them to bring in good players for a better value for money.

He remarked: "I think the market over here is majorly over-inflated.

"In terms of ways of playing football here...some are part-time, some are full-time, and some of the wage demands means have to do things a wee bit differently.

"We're taking a chance on these boys that are coming for a stepping stone to showcase what they can do in the top league in the top country for the next step of their career, and I'm all behind it.

"Probably the most frustrating thing for me and I listen to podcast and read columns…but maybe it’s a wee bit of lazy journalism, that you know, it’s a case of who these players are.

"Yet in the first 35 minutes you are now here talking about them – which I knew would happen.