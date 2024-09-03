Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis has completed his season-long loan move to Sao Paulo from Newcastle, becoming the first British player to sign for the Brazilian giants.

Luton-born Lewis, 26, has struggled for regular playing time since joining Newcastle from Norwich in 2020, making 36 competitive appearances for the Magpies, and spent last season on loan at Watford.

Newcastle confirmed Lewis’ deal with Sao Paulo runs until the end of June 2025 and has the option to make the transfer permanent, adding that the move remains subject to international clearance.

“When I heard about this opportunity, I immediately told my agent that I wanted to come to Brazil,” Lewis said on Sao Paulo’s official website. “It’s an honour to play for a giant like Sao Paulo and to be the first British player in the club’s history.

Jamal Lewis on international duty for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“I’m really excited to play for a club that has won three World Cups.

"It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

"I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and contributing to the team.”

Lewis is now due to travel to Belfast to join up with Northern Ireland for this week’s Nations League fixtures against Luxembourg and Bulgaria.

Lewis joined Newcastle in 2020 after impressing at Norwich, but has never been able to establish himself in the side, making only 36 appearances in Newcastle colours, the last of them in January 2023.

Lewis spent last season on loan at Watford and, having not been involved in any of Newcastle’s opening games of the season, has been looking for a move in search of regular playing time.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill said earlier this week: “Jamal is planning to join us later in the week after he completes his visa requirements and medical checks in Brazil.

“We wish him the best of luck in his new move to Sao Paulo.”

Northern Ireland welcome Luxembourg to Windsor Park on Thursday before heading to Plovdiv to face Bulgaria on Sunday in their opening League C Group 3 fixtures.

Jordan Thompson and Brodie Spencer have been ruled out of Northern Ireland’s Nations League fixtures through injury.

Stoke midfielder Thompson has been carrying a calf injury and sat out his club’s last two fixtures, while Huddersfield have said Spencer faces six weeks out after damaging his shoulder against Shrewsbury last week.

Goalkeeper Conor Hazard is another concern as he is being assessed by Plymouth after taking a blow to the arm.