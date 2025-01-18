Sensational Joel Cooper nets 26-minute hat-trick as Linfield extend Premiership points advantage with Portadown triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sensational 26-minute hat-trick from in-form Joel Cooper helped Linfield extend their Premiership points advantage at the summit to 15 following a 3-1 win over Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Here’s the story of the match:

TEAMS

PORTADOWN: McCarey, Altintop, MacKinnon, Chapman, Mayse, McCullough, Fyfe, Ukek, Teelan, Minzamba, Thompson.

Linfield's Joel Cooper starred in their Premiership win over Portadown. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Subs: Williamson, D Wilson, McElroy, Wylie, Traynor, Obhakhan, McCartan.

LINFIELD: Walsh, Roscoe, East, Whiteside, Shields, Millar, McClean, Cooper, Ballantyne, Fitzpatrick, Orr.

Subs: Johns, Allen, McKee, Archer, McGee, Annett, McKay.

Referee: Tim Marshall.

FIRST HALF

2: Early moment of promise for Portadown as Josh Ukek’s dangerous ball across goal is gathered by David Walsh before James Teelan can tap in.

3: GOAL – LINFIELD (JOEL COOPER): Portadown had made a bright start with a couple of chances but it’s Linfield who take the lead as Joel Cooper pounces after Matthew Fitzpatrick nods down a free-kick in the box. 1-0.

6: GOAL – LINFIELD (JOEL COOPER): Quickfire double for the Blues and Cooper as the Linfield attacker takes advantage and slides the ball past Aaron McCarey following a lovely pass from Matthew Fitzpatrick. 2-0.

14: Linfield continue to show an attacking threat as Matthew Fitzpatrick continues to find joy in duels but Aaron McCarey rushes off his line before Joel Cooper has the chance to net a blistering hat-trick.

15: Tabu Minzamba whips in a dangerous cross as Portadown look to get back into this game but Eamon Fyfe can’t direct his header goalwards.

19: Matthew Fitzpatrick and Joel Cooper link up once again as the former chests a free-kick into the latter’s path but Baris Altintop comes across to clear for a corner.

20: Kyle McClean is the first player booked after getting in the way of Aaron McCarey making a clearance.

22: Joel Cooper nips in front of Lewis MacKinnon and runs through on goal. He’s once again denied his hat-trick by Aaron McCarey.

26: GOAL – LINFIELD (JOEL COOPER): He won’t be denied this time! Gary Thompson leaves a back pass to Aaron McCarey short – the initial throw into Thompson’s feet from McCarey was dangerous on a bobbly pitch – and Joel Cooper nips in to net a 26-minute treble. 3-0.

30: Ryan Mayse is booked for a challenge on Matthew Orr.

35: Joel Cooper almost turns provider this time, firing a ball across goal towards Matthew Fitzpatrick but he can’t make the desired contact.

42: Matthew Fitzpatrick is booked.

HALF TIME: Portadown 0 – 3 Linfield.

Two changes at the break for Portadown as Shay McCartan and Ben Wylie replace Ryan Mayse and Eamon Fyfe.

SECOND HALF

48: Baris Altintop is booked early in the second half for a challenge on Matthew Fitzpatrick. The two players exchange a few words.

49: Linfield should probably score their fourth from the resulting free-kick as Euan East slices over after being left in acres of space in the box.

55: Shay McCartan follows team-mates Ryan Mayse and Baris Altintop into the book for a challenge on Chris Shields.

60: GOAL – PORTADOWN (TABU MINZAMBA): Linfield had just ticked over 10 hours without conceding a goal across competitions but Tabu Minzamba ends that streak by poking home from close range. 3-1.

65: Double change for Linfield as Kirk Millar and Cameron Ballantyne are replaced by Ethan McGee and Josh Archer.

68: The ball falls to Shay McCartan in the box and his effort is deflected wide for a corner. Ports players appeal for a penalty but Tim Marshall says no.

69: Portadown are piling on the pressure now and Shay McCartan shoots wide from a narrow angle after taking the ball around David Walsh. Number of defenders were making their way back onto the line.

76: David Walsh drops a James Teelan cross and he recovers in time to stop Shay McCartan coming in at the back post. Walsh remains down after the collision but is now up and ready to continue.

78: Ben Wylie plays a smart ball into Josh Ukek’s path and the Ports forward attempts to lob David Walsh at the first attempt but it sails over the crossbar.

79: Change for Portadown with striker Ahu Obhakhan replacing captain Gary Thompson.

82: Hat-trick hero Joel Cooper leaves the pitch to a standing ovation and is replaced by Chris McKee.

90: Six minutes of added time.