Shayne Lavery eyes glory back on familiar surroundings

It was a first win in a Linfield shirt at Mourneview Park for the former Glenavon man.

He played his part with a brace against the Sky Blues and he is hoping to follow it up with another win over Larne this evening.

“Yes, this is where it all started. This is where I got picked to go to England and I’ve always loved this pitch,” he said.

Shayne Lavery wants to end the season in style with Linfield

“I was actually saying on the bus on the way to the semi-final that I hadn’t won at Mourneview as a Linfield player until Tuesday night.

“The two Glenavon games I was involved in we got beaten so I really wanted to put that right.

“That’s gone now and hopefully we’ll have another win in the final.”

Lavery looks to be in the final few games of his Linfield career with a move back to full-time football in the offing at the end of the season, but he wants to go out with a bang.

“I want the Double, and all the lads want the same thing,” he said.

“None of the talk about my future is in my head. It hasn’t affected me at all.

"You want to be involved in these games come the end of the season and be in contention for as many trophies as you can.

“But we aren’t looking to the Coleraine game yet. This is a massive game; Larne have never won the Irish Cup and that’s enough motivation for them.

“So we know we have to be right at it on Friday.”

