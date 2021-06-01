Signing new deal at Aberdeen a no-brainer for Niall McGinn

The 33-year-old Northern Ireland attacker is in his second spell at Pittodrie after re-joining from South Korean side Gwangju FC in December 2017.

McGinn had played for the Dons between 2012 and 2017, after signing from Celtic.

He told Aberdeen’s official website: “There was no convincing needed from the manager to make me stay another year.

Niall McGinn has signed a one-year contract extension with Aberdeen

“I have loved my time at the club. I have played the best football of my career at Aberdeen.

“Having been here for so long, it would have been hugely disappointing to leave this summer after playing in front of an empty Pittodrie for the last year.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to the new season. I think I have adapted quickly to how the manager wants to play, we’ll be put through a good pre-season training, there will be new players arriving so there is much to look forward to.

“Hopefully, I can reward the faith they have shown in me by doing well for them next season.”

Glass said: “Niall continues to be an important influence within the club and remains a player who sets a positive example to our younger players, and their development is integral to fulfilling the long-term ambitions of the club.

“He had a positive impact in our games at the end of last season and managed in the correct manner, we believe he will continue to be an important member of our squad.

“He’s making personal sacrifices to remain here, so I’m really pleased he wants to continue to be part of this new chapter.”

