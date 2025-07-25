Stephen Baxter feels 'exceptionally talented footballer' can make Carrick Rangers impact while Crusaders confirm new captain

Stephen Baxter feels “exceptionally talented footballer” Jack Scott can make an impact at Carrick Rangers after joining on a season-long loan from Coleraine.

Scott came through the youth ranks at Linfield before joining the academy of Premier League outfit Wolves in 2019 and spent four years in England.

The 22-year-old returned to Windsor Park and made nine Premiership appearances for the Blues, scoring twice, but departed after only a matter of months, joining the Bannsiders in January 2024.

Versatile Scott, who can play at right-back or in midfield, registered 53 appearances across competitions for Coleraine and joins Carrick in search of further opportunity following an impressive transfer window at his parent club.

Jack Scott has joined Carrick Rangers on loan from Coleraine. (Photo by Richard Hood/Carrick Rangers)

“I am delighted to welcome Jack Scott to Carrick Rangers on a season long loan from Coleraine,” said Baxter. “Jack is an exceptionally talented footballer who can play in all the midfield positions.

"He will add energy and quality to the team and we are delighted that he has decided to join us.

"I would like to thank Ruaidhri Higgins and Coleraine for making this move possible. We are all looking forward to seeing Jack in a Carrick shirt soon.”

Scott joins the likes of Billy Joe Burns, Jimmy Callacher, Nathan Gartside, Adam Lecky and Aidan Steele as a summer recruit at Carrick, and he wants to play his part in helping the Taylors Avenue outfit bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign.

“I am delighted to sign for the Club,” said Scott. “I’m really looking forward to getting started as I’m hungry to play and show what I can do.

"I’m excited to pull on the Amber shirt at Taylors Avenue this season and play my part in the team having a successful campaign.”

Elsewhere, Bangor have continued strengthening ahead of their Premiership return next month with the double signing of highly-rated defender Harry Lynch and Linfield youngster Liam Burns.

Lynch, who only turned 19 in May, made 16 Premiership appearances for Glenavon last season, but with the arrivals of Harry Murphy and Kyle McClelland this month, he has sought out a senior opportunity with the Seasiders.

Burns captained Linfield Swifts to U20 Premiership title glory last term and made his senior debut against Larne in April.

Meanwhile, Crusaders manager Declan Caddell has confirmed Jarlath O'Rourke as new club captain.

With Billy Joe Burns and Philip Lowry both departing Seaview, former Dungannon Swifts full-back O’Rourke will don the captain’s armband for the upcoming campaign.

"Crusaders FC manager Declan Caddell has officially confirmed Jarlath O'Rourke as Club Captain ahead of the upcoming campaign,” the club posted. “The 30-year-old left-back, who joined the Crues from Dungannon Swifts in the summer of 2019, has been a consistent and ever-present performer since his arrival.

"Known for his reliability and leadership on the pitch, O'Rourke has become a key figure within the squad.

“Manager Caddell made the announcement during training, addressing the squad and expressing his confidence in O'Rourke’s ability to lead the team both on and off the field.