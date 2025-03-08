The remarkable statistics behind Linfield's drive for Premiership glory as champions-elect take one step closer by beating Crusaders

While there are many standout statistics which show why Linfield are on the cusp of securing Premiership glory at a canter, one of the most impressive is the fact they remain the only top-flight side yet to lose two consecutive league matches – a trend which continued by beating Crusaders 2-0.

The Blues have only lost five times in the Premiership this term, including against Coleraine in their previous outing prior to Friday’s Seaview trip, but they’ve responded by winning the next match on four occasions and followed up a September defeat to Larne by drawing away at Cliftonville.

Goals from Matty Orr and Matthew Fitzpatrick helped David Healy’s side extend their points advantage at the summit to 19, putting them on the verge of Gibson Cup glory.

Another metric which has laid the foundations for Linfield’s success is their away form – Friday’s triumph marked a tenth win from 15 matches on the road while they’ve only lost once on their travels this season (1-0 November defeat at Glentoran).

Linfield manager David Healy celebrates Friday's Premiership win over Crusaders at Seaview. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

They sit top of the charts when it comes to home points amassed (36), away points (34), wins (22), goals scored (56), clean sheets (15) and fewest goals conceded (23), but it’s also their bouncebackability which shows the mark of a champion.

"It was important (to win)...I was so disappointed after the Coleraine game,” Healy told the club’s media channel. “I felt it was an opportunity missed.

"Our performance levels were short of my expectations, but credit to the players. I went back to one or two players and a shape that I knew I could probably trust.

"There were probably one or two raised eyebrows on team selection which normally can cause a bit of a stir with what I try and put out on the pitch, but I felt we got it right tonight.

"There’s always disappointment with the squad we had there tonight. This is one of the first squads where we had 22 in it and had to leave four out.

"I don’t enjoy doing that. I speak to the players all the time and I was a player once so understand the frustrations when you don’t play, but the only objective is for me to pick a team which can win the game.

"Do I get it right all the time? No. Do we get it right most of the time? I think we do.”

When Healy lifts the Premiership title aloft in the coming weeks, it’ll mark his sixth league triumph as Blues boss, adding to two Irish Cup crowns and three League Cups.

There’s an expectation around Windsor Park to deliver silverware success and Healy says his main priority remains maximising the talent at his disposal.

"I heard an old manager talking about creating expectation levels when you go into a club...you don’t have to create expectation at Linfield,” he added. “The expectation for success has already been demanded and happened.