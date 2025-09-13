​Injuries and red cards may stand as factors beyond Glenavon’s control behind a start to the Irish League season now six games without a point but assistant manager Colin Coates has also highlighted frustration at defensive frailties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The double dismissal last weekend of Harry Murphy and Barney McKeown, alongside the early loss of Kyle McClelland to injury, served to increase issues at the back for the Lurgan Blues now rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table.

Coates, a former highly-decorated centre-back, is calling for a “back to basics” approach moving forward in a bid to stop the rot – starting today away to Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're coughing up far too many cheap goals," said Coates last weekend. "For the players we have it's hard to legislate the way they're defending at the minute.

Harry Murphy following his red card during Glenavon's defeat by Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"There's no point me sugar-coating it or making excuses...the goals we have given away are not good enough.

"It's schoolboy defending and we need to work out solutions...whether that's personnel or formations or whatever it is, we need to work out ways to eradicate those goals because at the minute it's absolutely killing us.

"There's no doubt about it that confidence is low at the minute but we've got a good group of players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad