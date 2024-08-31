Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After three fixtures ending in frustration, Dungannon Swifts skipper Dean Curry was happy to break fresh ground last weekend despite declaring “we didn’t play well”.

Victory over Ballymena United offered a first win of the Sports Direct Premiership programme and – key to centre-back Curry’s measure of success – welcome clean sheet.

Although Curry accepted the level of display fell short of previous performances, he was clear his standard is set at points over plaudits.

"I feel like we've been building towards that result, we've been playing well,” said Curry ahead of facing Loughgall. "It doesn't matter how well you play, if you get the three points.

Dungannon Swifts captain Dean Curry. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"People look at the table at the end of the season and it comes down to how many points you're able to grind out.

"We wanted to get going and, thankfully, we got them today.

"I take great satisfaction out of grinding out a 1-0 win.

"A clean sheet and 1-0 win means we played well in defence.”

Curry added: "They (Ballymena) were always going to put pressure on us as we were 1-0 up.

"You do feel pressure but I didn't think they were getting clearcut chances, I felt we were holding our own.

"We were winning our tackles, the boys dug deep.

"First clean sheet of the season.

"At the end of last season we'd four in a row so I was eager to get one early in this campaign and we got it today.

"The first three games...here at Coleraine we drew one each but had our chances to go two up.

"We could've got three points.

"Away to Linfield, eight minutes of madness...bar that there we win the game.

"Cliftonville on the Tuesday night we were excellent.

"And that's what we spoke about...how we had to continue it on because our performances weren't getting the results we deserved.

"Then today we didn't play as well but still got the result.

"That's football and today we got the three points.

“We would have taken a 1-0 win at home before the game...we were able to grind it out and take the three points on the day.”

Now Curry – who described his role as Swifts captain “a great honour” - prepares for a derby date at Loughgall today aware another “grind it out” display may be required for victory.

"It's a squad game at the end of the day, we've a squad of 20-odd players and we all have to pull our weight,” said Curry. "The boys stepped in (against Ballymena) and did a brilliant job, so I cannot complain.