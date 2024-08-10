Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine’s Matthew Shevlin rescued a point on the road after Kealan Dillon scored a spectacular drive from distance for Dungannon Swifts in the 1-1 draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels told BBC Sport NI Sportsound:

ON THE PERFORMANCE...

"There are loads of positives then a wee sense of frustration as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Being behind, I was really pleased with the character we showed.

"I thought we started really well with regards to creating two really clearcut chances.

"We were a wee bit slack in the final third in the last wee pass, the last wee cross.

ON THE RESPONSE TO 1-0 DOWN…

"To go behind from a long-distance shot was disappointing."But we really responded and finished the game really strongly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We showed patience, we didn't panic and I know with the way we play and the way we move the ball that we can move teams and try to open up spaces.

"And that's what we done...when we get into the final third we've got players who are a threat and players who can finish.

"So it's just about us getting them into those areas and then us being more ruthless in front of goal."

ON OVERALL PROGRESS...

"I've got to take the positives...we handed out seven debuts today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're trying to bed and build this new team as quickly as possible so we'll take all the positives into the next one."

He added: "We're still getting to know them (new signings), still trying to settle them into the area, get them housing, get them into the way we're trying to play on the pitch as well.

"So there's a lot of stuff going on off the pitch, everyone's working hard to create this full-time model and to get it up-and-running successfully and smoothly.