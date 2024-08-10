WHAT THE MANAGER SAID: Coleraine's Dean Shiels highlights 'bed and build' process after salvaging away point
Here’s what Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels told BBC Sport NI Sportsound:
ON THE PERFORMANCE...
"There are loads of positives then a wee sense of frustration as well.
"Being behind, I was really pleased with the character we showed.
"I thought we started really well with regards to creating two really clearcut chances.
"We were a wee bit slack in the final third in the last wee pass, the last wee cross.
ON THE RESPONSE TO 1-0 DOWN…
"To go behind from a long-distance shot was disappointing."But we really responded and finished the game really strongly.”
He added: "We showed patience, we didn't panic and I know with the way we play and the way we move the ball that we can move teams and try to open up spaces.
"And that's what we done...when we get into the final third we've got players who are a threat and players who can finish.
"So it's just about us getting them into those areas and then us being more ruthless in front of goal."
ON OVERALL PROGRESS...
"I've got to take the positives...we handed out seven debuts today.
"We're trying to bed and build this new team as quickly as possible so we'll take all the positives into the next one."
He added: "We're still getting to know them (new signings), still trying to settle them into the area, get them housing, get them into the way we're trying to play on the pitch as well.
"So there's a lot of stuff going on off the pitch, everyone's working hard to create this full-time model and to get it up-and-running successfully and smoothly.
"We'll take the positives from today and learn on what we can improve on and take it into the next one."
