A first-half Daniel Larmour goal left Crusaders celebrating a 1-0 success and Glenavon reflecting on “big moments” in a first Sports Direct Premiership defeat since December 21.

Here’s the verdict of Glenavon coach Colin Coates:

PENALTY APPEALS...

"It's the big decisions, big moments in the game...it's difficult to say cost you because I don't think our performance level was as good today as what it has been and what it should have been.

Crusaders left Mourneview Park with full points following Daniel Larmour's goal on an afternoon of frustration for hosts Glenavon and some big talking points. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"But the Davy McDaid one on the edge of the box...he's adamant he's in the box.

"Then Chris Atherton goes down, a penalty isn't given, he gets up and goes outside the box and exact same foul is committed and it's a free-kick.

"Even the goal came from a free-kick where (referee) Ian McNabb has signalled for a free-kick for a foul on Davy McDaid then he's changed his mind and booked Davy McDaid.

"I don't think it went our way today in terms of decisions...but at the end of the day we can only look after our performance on the pitch of the players.”

CRUSADERS GOAL...

"Today, based on recent weeks, it didn't quite hit the heights that it had.

"But it's disappointing how the game panned out with decisions and the goal we conceded was soft.

"The goal coming the way it did and right on half-time makes that team talk more difficult.

"We just huffed and puffed (after 1-0) but couldn't find a way through.

"To be fair, Crusaders defended their box really well, so credit to them."

BRIGHT START…

"I thought first 15-20 minutes we were excellent, knocking it about quite well on a difficult enough pitch...credit to the groundsman, it's tough this time of year and he does a good job.

"Davy McDaid's had a great chance, ‘Tuffers’ (Jonny Tuffey) makes a good save...we probably were the team in the ascendancy at that point.

"As the half wore on you could probably see players get frustrated and knocked out of our rhythm.

"Crusaders came out second half and nullified the game, it allowed them to sit in deep and not allow us to play balls in behind or down the sides.

"The game was in front of them and when we did try to put it into the box they had big lads happy to go and head the ball.

"We just never really got into our rhythm second half.

"A difficult day for us in terms of refereeing but also our own performance, which is all we can control.”

END OF UNBEATEN RUN...

"We have to look at the scenario coming up again of different ways we can maybe unlock defences.

"It's back into training next week for us to try and get that out of our system as soon as we can and get back to what we're good at.

"There were one or two chances falling around the edge of the box where we just didn't anticipate well enough or get the rub of the green.

"It just didn't really happen for us in that second half.

"But you take the rough with the smooth and give credit to Crusaders who put their heads on 90 per cent of balls in there and defended their box.