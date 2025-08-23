Coleraine ace Will Patching is delighted to be working with Ruaidhri Higgins yet again

Will Patching believes his loan move to Coleraine came at the perfect opportunity to kick-start his career once again.

The Englishman joined the Bannsiders back in June on a season-long loan from Carlisle United and has impressed in his three Premiership outings to date.

Patching, who started his career on the books at Manchester City, previously worked with Coleraine boss Ruaidhri Higgins at Dundalk and Derry City, and admitted he jumped at the chance to rekindle that relationship once again.

"Me and the gaffer have a great relationship,” the midfielder stated.

"We've worked together for years now and even when I was back over in England, we'd still stay in contact and he'd still text me and stuff like that.

"When I was able to find a place to go out on loan and get games under my belt, it was a bit of a no-brainer for me really, because I knew this would be a place where that would happen, working under him and Conor Loughrey as well.

"I've also worked with Conor at Derry and stuff like that, so I'm familiar with him and definitely played a part in me coming here.”

Many people have tipped Coleraine to mount a real title challenge this season as a host of high-profile names have joined Patching in making a move to the Ballycastle Road this summer.

Whilst admitting they would like to be up there competing, 26-year-old Patching knows there are plenty of others who would like to get their hands on the Gibson Cup come May.

“We have to anticipate a challenge,” he added. “We have to think like that and think we're going to be up there otherwise there's no point taking part in the league, especially with the players we've got now in the squad and the signings we've made over the summer.

"We have to put that demand on ourselves to be up there and be in and around it.

"In terms of the other teams, I'm sure there'll be a few up there, hopefully us challenging and the likes of Larne, Linfield and Glentoran who've been up there before, so I'm sure it'll be a tough season, but like I said before, we'll be looking to be up there.”

Coleraine made it seven points out of a possible nine on Tuesday night as Declan McManus and Jamie Glackin were on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory at home to Dungannon Swifts.

They are on their travels to Glenavon this afternoon and Patching admits he already knows pieces of information on the Lurgan Blues.

"We played Glenavon in a pre-season friendly here about a month back, so I know a bit about them and a few of the players as well,” he continued.

“I've played with a couple of them before and obviously worked with Paddy McLaughlin at Derry City as well when he was there for a short while.