Josh Ukek celebrates his equaliser for Portadown at Solitude

Portadown twice came from a goal behind to draw 2-2 against Cliftonville at Solitude.

​As the Sky Sports cameras rolled into north Belfast, Cliftonville had the first chance of the game when Axel Piesold picked out Luke Conlan. The full-back latched onto the ball and his attempt from an acute angle was tipped around the post by Aaron McCarey.

On 19 minutes, Portadown should have taken the lead when Steven McCullough’s corner kick met an unmarked Baris Altintop at the back post, but incredibly, the defender headed wide from close range.

Just after Shay McCartan had a strike saved by David Odumosu, the hosts took the lead on 31 minutes. An inch-perfect cross on the right-hand side from Shea Kearney found Ryan Curran and he made no mistake from a matter of yards for his first goal since December.

However, that advantage lasted three minutes as Portadown equalised in eye-catching circumstances. This time McCullough was the provider as his cross was cleverly flicked goalwards by Ahu Obhakhan, with the ball looping over the body of Odumosu and into the back of the net.

Jim Magilton’s side regained their lead just five minutes after the restart as Portadown conceded despite having a throw-in deep inside Cliftonville’s half.

The Reds sprung a quick counter-attack as Curran laid the ball on a plate for Rory Hale to dispatch beyond the dive of McCarey.

On 59 minutes, Cliftonville almost paid the penalty for a poor clearance inside their box as the ball landed at the feet of Josh Ukek. The ex-Bala Town ace hit an instinctive first time effort that drifted inches wide.

However, the visitors did draw level on 80 minutes as Ukek got to his head before the jump of Odumosu to nod in from close range as Lee Chapman did all the hard work on the right-hand side.

Incredibly, Portadown had all the big chances to win it as Odhran Casey had to clear his lines to thwart the Ports as Ukek looked destined to find the back of the net.